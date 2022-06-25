Classic Craftsman in Venice

Situated between the beach and Abbot Kinney, this picturesque, three-bedroom, two-bath Craftsman cottage is located in a perfect location within Venice. Mature hedges allow privacy to relax on the front porch or back patio while enjoying the ocean breeze and dining al fresco. Multiple large skylights ensure the entire house is flooded with warm, natural light. Extensively renovated in 2019, this charming bungalow has original features and includes a wood-burning fireplace, front porch, spacious living and dining room, updated kitchen, and a separate outdoor creative space. This is a classic Venice home.

Location: 525 Rialto Avenue, Venice, 90291

Asking price: $2,450,000

Year built: 1912

Living area: 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Waterworks faucets; Wolf appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator; wine fridge; built-in BBQ

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Elisabeth Halsted

310.820.9340

eh@elisabethhalsted.com

www.elisabethhalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953