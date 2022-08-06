Lovely California contemporary home on beautiful Lorain Road offering five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 3,118+ SF with an open kitchen/family room area on a 9,968+ SF lot. The living room features a fireplace and many windows, and it opens to the dining room with French doors to the rear yard. The backyard features a detached two-car garage, a bonus room with an additional three-quarter bathroom, and a storage room that could be used as a home gym. Enter the wide driveway with an automatic gate and functional use as a sports court. Great award-winning San Marino schools and location!

Location: 2965 Lorain Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $2,495,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 3,118 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Hardwood floors; kitchen with large island; wet bar with wine frig; family room with high ceilings, skylights, & large windows overlooking the backyard; 3 bedrooms downstairs; primary suite upstairs with French doors to balcony; laundry closet in the upstairs hallway

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers & Susie Aguirre

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812 / 01130705