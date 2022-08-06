Classic Craftsman in Venice
Situated between the beach and Abbot Kinney, this picturesque, three-bedroom, two-bath Craftsman cottage is located in a perfect location within Venice. Mature hedges allow privacy to relax on the front porch or back patio while enjoying the ocean breeze and dining al fresco. Multiple large skylights ensure the entire house is flooded with warm, natural light. Extensively renovated in 2019, this charming bungalow has original features and includes a wood-burning fireplace, front porch, spacious living and dining room, updated kitchen, and a separate outdoor creative space. This is a classic Venice home.
Location: 525 Rialto Avenue, Venice 90291
Asking price: $2,325,000
Year built: 1912
Living area: 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Waterworks faucets; Wolf appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator; wine fridge; built-in BBQ
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Elisabeth Halsted
310.820.9340
eh@elisabethhalsted.com
www.elisabethhalsted.com
DRE#: 01434953