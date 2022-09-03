1055 Shadow Hill Way
Bespoke detail, etched with luxury as the singular guise, this breathtaking, gated Mediterranean compound offers a magnificent spread in one of the most prominent neighborhoods north of Sunset in Beverly Hills. Privacy-laden with thick, manicured landscaping, enjoy a breath of fresh air with peace of mind. Surrounded by a custom pool, spa, sports court, and tended garden, your definition of leisure will undoubtedly enhance. An estate boasting confidence and regard, every corner showcases a different perspective of ethereal living.
Location: 1055 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $62,500/mo
Year built: 1990
Living area: 9,405 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Through a gorgeous double-height entry is unmistakable beauty, a mahogany wood-paneled library, formal living and dining rooms, a sizeable eat-in kitchen with a full-size butler’s pantry, gym, and wine cellar. As luxury is clearly emphasized, the primary suite is no different.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Marc Noah
310.968.9212
homes@marcnoah.com
www.marcnoah.com
DRE#: 01269495
Kyle Dordick
310.508.0966
kyle@marcnoah.com
DRE#: 02039649