Full-Service Beverly Hills Condo

Stunning, sun-filled condo at premier full-service Beverly Hills Condominiums located on a quiet, tree-lined street. Coveted location in the building with wonderful treetop, mountain and city views. Features include high ceilings, marble fireplace, crown moldings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to large balcony. Large living room and formal dining room great for entertaining. Lavish primary suite with dual walk-in closets and luxury bath. Updated kitchen and breakfast area with top-of-the-line appliances and ample storage. This building offers a great lifestyle in the heart of Beverly Hills!

Location: 300 North Swall Drive #253, Beverly Hills 90211

Asking price: $2,225,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 2,662 square feet, 2 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Full service; full-time doormen; valet parking for residents and guests; heated pool & spa; gym; prime location

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sir.com

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605