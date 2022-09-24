Contemporary Mediterranean Estate

The luxurious home has an open concept floor plan featuring spacious public areas with 20-foot ceilings, a fireplace, entertainment loft and formal dining room, all overlooking the resort-like backyard. Large glass doors lead to the sparkling pool and spa, highlighted by a stunning 40-foot cascading waterfall. Gourmet kitchen offers Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, a breakfast bar and quartz countertops. Immense primary suite with wet bar, fireplace, steam shower, spa tub, walk-in closet, and sitting area. French oak hardwood and new Porcelanosa tile floors add to the home’s luxury. Don’t miss this peaceful escape minutes from Studio City, Sunset Strip and Runyon Canyon.

Location: 2630 Nichols Canyon Road, Hollywood Hills West 90046

Asking price: $3,195,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 3,405 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Gated and private; 20-foot ceilings; gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops; pool, spa and 40-foot waterfall; French oak and Porcelanosa tile floors; enormous primary suite with fireplace, sitting area and spa-like bath; 2-car garage and off-street parking for 6 additional cars

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Banchik + Dantzler

310.877.8361

amy.dantzler@gmail.com

www.Banchik-Dantzler.com

DRE#: 01305623 / 01384692