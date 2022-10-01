8745 Rosewood Ave.
Sophisticated, modern masterpiece in a prime West Hollywood location! This exceptional two-story offers three bedrooms, four bathrooms, den/office, and an open floor plan. Large, glass bi-folding doors lead to a jaw-dropping, private entertainer’s backyard complete with a sparkling pool and spa. A rare find in this exclusive West Hollywood pocket neighborhood.
Location: 8745 Rosewood Ave., West Hollywood 90048
Asking price: $4,150,000
Year built: 2012
Living area: 2,946 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: The spacious primary bedroom suite offers a spa-like bathroom, enormous walk-in closet, and a private terrace that overlooks the Hollywood Hills; hedged and gated for optimal privacy and just steps away from boutiques and dining hot spots on Robertson Boulevard
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Chad Rogers
310.858.5417
info@chadrogers.tv
www.chadrogers.tv
DRE#: 01204144