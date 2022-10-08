1479 Rising Glen Rd.

A unique offering in the Bird Streets, a true sanctuary.

Location: 1479 Rising Glen Road, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking price: $5,950,000

Year built: 1957

Living area: 2,566 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: A tastefully renovated Mid-Century centered around a sun-drenched pool; with an elevated interior design, all materials and furnishings have been meticulously selected throughout the home for a refined aesthetic.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Patrick Fogarty

310.779.2415

patrick@hiltonhyland.com

www.patrickfogarty.com

DRE#: 01992295