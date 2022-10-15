7052 Dume Dr.

Gracious space, exquisite materials, and a lovely setting combine to create an atmosphere of elegance in this majestic Malibu estate. Built on a palatial scale, with soaring ceilings, stunning woodwork, and bespoke fixtures, the residence has been entirely remodeled inside and out with impeccable attention to detail. Every amenity of comfort and style is here, from the water features, swimming pool, and putting green to the library, gym, movie theater, and stunning bedroom suites. The gated entry opens to reveal a huge motor court flanked by a two-car garage on one side and a three-car garage on the other.

Location: 7052 Dume Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $26,000,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 11,785 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Beyond a low wall, a long, covered walkway leads past the beautiful pool, infinity-edge Jacuzzi, and sun deck to the front door. Hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, a wide fireplace, and a window-lined tower for the piano make a perfect setting for elegant entertaining

Contact:

Laura Kalb, Hilton & Hyland

818.371.9350

Laurakonline@yahoo.com

www.laurakalb.com

DRE#: 00872948

Chris Cortazzo, Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

DRE#: 01190363