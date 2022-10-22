1011 Georgina Ave.

Brand-new modern masterpiece located on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Beyond the gated entry and lush front yard, enter the home to experience the perfect blend of design and function. A combination of exposed board-formed concrete, French limestone and beautiful white oak cabinetry and floors delivers sophistication and understated elegance. Anchoring this architectural marvel designed and built by Kevin McCauley is a custom, one-of-a-kind staircase that is truly a work of art. Crafted for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the Miele kitchen and family room’s sliding glass doors open to additional dining areas and a resort-like pool.

Location: 1011 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $12,499,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 8,418 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The pool, with its cascading waterfalls and hot tub, is perfect for swimming laps or simply relaxing. Rounding out the main level are a formal living room, dining area, home office, bedroom and powder room. An elevator accesses all levels of the home.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

www.davidkramergroup.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / andrew@davidkramer.com

Elena Fedorova, DRE#: 02154828

Coldwell Banker Realty

424.542.4173 / elena.fedorova@cbrealty.com

