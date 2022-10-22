1011 Georgina Ave.
Brand-new modern masterpiece located on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Beyond the gated entry and lush front yard, enter the home to experience the perfect blend of design and function. A combination of exposed board-formed concrete, French limestone and beautiful white oak cabinetry and floors delivers sophistication and understated elegance. Anchoring this architectural marvel designed and built by Kevin McCauley is a custom, one-of-a-kind staircase that is truly a work of art. Crafted for indoor/outdoor entertaining, the Miele kitchen and family room’s sliding glass doors open to additional dining areas and a resort-like pool.
Location: 1011 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $12,499,000
Year built: 2022
Living area: 8,418 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: The pool, with its cascading waterfalls and hot tub, is perfect for swimming laps or simply relaxing. Rounding out the main level are a formal living room, dining area, home office, bedroom and powder room. An elevator accesses all levels of the home.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com
www.davidkramergroup.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437 / andrew@davidkramer.com
Elena Fedorova, DRE#: 02154828
Coldwell Banker Realty
424.542.4173 / elena.fedorova@cbrealty.com