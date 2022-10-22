Beautiful Townhome in Santa Monica

Close to Main Street and Abbot Kinney restaurants and shops, this sleek and spacious two-bedroom, three-bathroom Santa Monica townhome resides on a peaceful, beachside street in Ocean Park. The home’s entrance leads to a spacious living room with high ceilings, a fireplace, elegant oak floors, a scenic balcony, and abundant windows blanketing the space with natural light. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, while the primary bedroom boasts a sizable personal balcony and a luxurious bathroom with a double basin sink and spa tub. There’s no better place to settle in to enjoy the fresh Santa Monica breezes and everything this iconic beach town has to offer!

Location: 434 Pier Avenue #2, Santa Monica 90405

Asking price: $1,995,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 1,714 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Chef’s kitchen with granite counters; central A/C; a 2-car garage with direct access into the unit; laundry room; 2 private balconies; Viking appliances; high ceilings; double-sided fireplace; large windows

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Elisabeth Halsted

310.820.9340

eh@ElisabethHalsted.com

www.ElisabethHalsted.com

DRE#: 01434953