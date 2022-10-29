3408 Carnation Ave.

Synonymous with the legacy and lore of Silver Lake, this bona fide view property flaunts spectacular sights and surreal seclusion. On one of the largest lots in the neighborhood is nearly 100 years of history, marking the first time 3408 Carnation has ever been on the market. Family-owned and built in 1925, this stunning Spanish sits just beneath the historical Paramour Estate and is on a custom street created at the direction of silent film actor and director Antonio Moreno. With an expansive city backdrop showcasing the best of Los Angeles, from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica to the Pacific Ocean and everything in between, the views are endless.

Location: 3408 Carnation Avenue, Silver Lake 90026

Asking price: $2,649,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 4,530 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Comprised of the main house, two full, separate apartments/guest suites, a two-car garage, and a multi-level garden, you will be surrounded by charm.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Michael Druker

917.660.6233

michael.druker@hiltonhyland.com

www.michaeldruker.com

DRE#: 02023164