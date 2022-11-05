Fully Furnished Oceanfront Home

Perfect, fully furnished home on The Strand in North Hermosa just a few feet from the Bottle Inn, Green Store and Martha’s. Three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second level including a luxurious master suite with captivating views and sounds from the Pacific Ocean. Lovely upstairs furnished interior patio area for sitting or entertaining. Downstairs is a wide-open living space including an upgraded kitchen, separate dining room, full bathroom and generous living/family room open to The Strand patio, perfect for watching the days drift by.

Location: 2115 The Strand, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking price: $25,000/mo

Year built: 1985

Living area: 2,518 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Amenities include a fabulous kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and 120-wine bottle fridge; master bedroom has a built-in 42” flat screen and cedar-lined closets; great room with fireplace and sound system throughout the home

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

lauren@laurenforbes.com

www.laurenforbesgroup.com

DRE#: 01295248