A Pasadena Charmer

This English Revival is located in the highly sought-after Cal-Tech neighborhood, adjacent to San Marino in Pasadena. You will delight in the preservation and the detailed architecture of days gone by and the forward-thinking upgrades of this gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. The timeless living room features high ceilings with exposed beams that draw your eye up and a fireplace flanked by Batchelder tile. A large dining room enlivened by spectacular windows commands the room. The backyard features entertaining areas, a fire pit, a new saltwater pool, and a spa. This charming home is not to be missed.

Location: 529 Winston Avenue, Pasadena 91107

Asking price: $1,998,000

Year built: 1927

Living area: 2,404 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Built in 1927 but with modern amenities including remodeled bathrooms; a new saltwater pool w/Baja shelf and spa that includes water features and Wi-Fi controlled lighting system; a backyard with fruitless cherry laurel hedges that will grow to 30 feet when fully mature for privacy

Contact: Compass

Bernie Pittroff

714.425.0814

Bernie@BerniePittroff.com

www.compass.com/agents/bernadette-pittroff

DRE#: 01429045