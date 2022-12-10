Prime Royal Oaks

Set back off the street behind gates and mature privacy hedges. Newly built traditional features a great open floor plan, beautiful movie theater, huge kitchen with center island, separate spacious breakfast nook that overlooks the entire backyard. A sophisticated main level office with separate entrance and downstairs maid’s next to laundry. Upstairs has ideal floorplan with a kids’ video gaming den, plus a homework area, and two large spacious secondary suites. This is the house for the buyer who needs extraordinary closet space –the premiere suite offers two walk-in closets plus an entire room converted to a dressing room with additional bathroom. Sparkling pool and separate poolhouse/gym and luxurious outdoor dining and entertaining areas.

Location: 15715 Woodvale Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $6,250,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 6,700 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 12/10, and Sunday, 12/11, from 1-4 p.m.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932