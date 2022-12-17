Welcome to 1505 Umeo Road, a fully remodeled and expanded, gated, upper Riviera estate set in the splendor of the Santa Monica Mountains. Exuding timeless European elegance, this transitional Mediterranean home has been meticulously designed, crafted, and adorned in the finest materials. The rich and serene feel carries throughout the airy, light-filled interiors onto beautiful vistas of mountains and canyons from nearly every room. The spacious, formal living room with wet bar and secluded powder room are anchored by a grand fireplace set in a limestone surround.

Location: 1505 Umeo Road, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 2011

Living area: 6,245 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: A chef’s kitchen with adjacent butler’s pantry seamlessly connects to dining and family room creating a perfect place for a gathering of family or friends. This tech-forward home boasts state-of-the-art security, Savant Pro Smart Home System and automated Lutron lights and shades.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

www.DavidKramerGroup.com

DRE#: 00996960

Andrew Buss

310.487.4437

andrew@davidkramer.com

www.DavidKramerGroup.com

DRE#: 01999869