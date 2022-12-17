1505 Umeo Road | Pacific Palisades
Welcome to 1505 Umeo Road, a fully remodeled and expanded, gated, upper Riviera estate set in the splendor of the Santa Monica Mountains. Exuding timeless European elegance, this transitional Mediterranean home has been meticulously designed, crafted, and adorned in the finest materials. The rich and serene feel carries throughout the airy, light-filled interiors onto beautiful vistas of mountains and canyons from nearly every room. The spacious, formal living room with wet bar and secluded powder room are anchored by a grand fireplace set in a limestone surround.
Location: 1505 Umeo Road, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $10,995,000
Year built: 2011
Living area: 6,245 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: A chef’s kitchen with adjacent butler’s pantry seamlessly connects to dining and family room creating a perfect place for a gathering of family or friends. This tech-forward home boasts state-of-the-art security, Savant Pro Smart Home System and automated Lutron lights and shades.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
www.DavidKramerGroup.com
DRE#: 00996960
Andrew Buss
310.487.4437
andrew@davidkramer.com
www.DavidKramerGroup.com
DRE#: 01999869