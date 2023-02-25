Located on almost an acre in prime Bel Air, this beautifully curated and newly constructed estate showcases the finest contemporary architecture, bespoke interiors by Michael Medeiros Design, natural finishes, and tranquil outdoor entertaining spaces for a truly unparalleled, luxury living experience. This gated view estate overlooks Bel Air and canyon vistas. Located near well-acclaimed schools with easy access to Westside leisure and Beverly Hills’ top-rated restaurants, shopping and nightlife - a serene escape.

Location: 10901 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $18,995,000

Year Built: 2023

Living Area: 9,000+/- square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Oak wood; natural honed stone; floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace; built-in-bar; walk-in wine closet; marble-clad center island; breakfast nook; prep kitchen; en-suite bathroom with dual vanities; rooftop terraces; outdoor patios on all floors; wellness suite; elevator; expansive backyard

Contact: Christina Collins

310.343.3456 | cc@christinaclairecollins.com

DRE# 01998280

Hilton & Hyland

David Parnes, DRE# 01905862 & James Harris, DRE# 1909801 310.894.3435 | DParnes@TheAgencyRE.com

The Agency

Monique Navarro

(310) 951-1415 | monique@theagencyre.com

The Agency

DRE#: 01978781