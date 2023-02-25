10901 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles
Located on almost an acre in prime Bel Air, this beautifully curated and newly constructed estate showcases the finest contemporary architecture, bespoke interiors by Michael Medeiros Design, natural finishes, and tranquil outdoor entertaining spaces for a truly unparalleled, luxury living experience. This gated view estate overlooks Bel Air and canyon vistas. Located near well-acclaimed schools with easy access to Westside leisure and Beverly Hills’ top-rated restaurants, shopping and nightlife - a serene escape.
Location: 10901 Chalon Rd., Los Angeles 90077
Asking Price: $18,995,000
Year Built: 2023
Living Area: 9,000+/- square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Oak wood; natural honed stone; floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace; built-in-bar; walk-in wine closet; marble-clad center island; breakfast nook; prep kitchen; en-suite bathroom with dual vanities; rooftop terraces; outdoor patios on all floors; wellness suite; elevator; expansive backyard
Contact: Christina Collins
310.343.3456 | cc@christinaclairecollins.com
DRE# 01998280
Hilton & Hyland
David Parnes, DRE# 01905862 & James Harris, DRE# 1909801 310.894.3435 | DParnes@TheAgencyRE.com
The Agency
Monique Navarro
(310) 951-1415 | monique@theagencyre.com
The Agency
DRE#: 01978781