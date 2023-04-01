Stunning Zen Retreat

Amazing architectural achievement. Incredible curation of a sophisticated lifestyle, this home is a work of art. Built with the highest quality materials as a labor of love and inspiration. A beautiful home where natural materials blend with dynamic design. An incredible property with such serene privacy, it’s hard to fathom that this Zen retreat exists in the middle of the city. Idyllic location on Sherman Oaks’ most magical cul-de-sac where no traffic and deer sightings are the norm. Multiple structures including a separate gym, a detached recording studio or creative space, and an attached full in-law apartment.

Location: 3851 Kingswood Road, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $7.9M or $30k/mo lease

Year built: 2014

Living area: 5,649 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 4/1, and Sunday, 4/2, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932