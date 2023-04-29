Prime Little Holmby Traditional

Built masterfully in 1936, its evocative period details remain lovingly cared for, intact and gleaming – wood floors, crown moldings and more. With five bedrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone, and its fabulous, nearly 1,000 sq ft guest house adds a compoundlike feel and function to this very special property. The backyard is quite extensive and built for grand entertaining. Sunny back patio, grassy yard space and up a few steps to the enormous pool, guest house with kitchenette, bathroom, fireplace and dry sauna. Significant storage throughout. Warner Avenue Elementary school district. Close proximity to UCLA and nearby Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills.

Location: 720 Holmby Avenue, Little Holmby 90024

Asking price: $5,925,000

Year built: 1936

Living area: 4,975 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: On a 1/3-acre parcel in the heart of Westwood’s prime Little Holmby, this substantial home has been updated tastefully – elegant formal living/dining rooms; well-appointed, updated kitchen; family room; 4 bedrooms upstairs incl. primary bedroom suite; 1,000 sf guest house; pool & sauna

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Larry Young + Associates

310.777.2879

Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com

www.LarryYoungAssociates.com

DRE#: 00999537