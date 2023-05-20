Brand-New Construction, Gated Toluca Lake

BRAND-NEW gated Contemporary just completed by PCH Construction, located in prime Toluca Lake, just a few blocks from the Village, South of Riverside Drive. Movable walls of glass allow sunlight to flood the interior and can be recessed, providing wide-open access to the private backyard with a pool, spa, waterfall, grassy area, BBQ and patios. The chef’s kitchen features an enormous Carrara marble island with waterfall detailing, custom Rift white oak cabinets, a custom Roman clay plaster hood box, Thermador stainless steel appliances and wine fridge. The large, primary suite exudes elegance with its vaulted ceilings. The spa-inspired bath offers a large steam shower and soaking tub. The home features a solar system, 10-ft ceilings, wide plank Oak floors and extensive built-in cabinetry. Conveniently located near Lakeside Golf Club, Warner Bros, Disney and NBCUniversal. This is a rare opportunity.

Location: 4440 Ledge Avenue, Toluca Lake 91602

Asking price: $3,825,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: Apx 3,500 sq feet, 7,609 sq ft lot, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open Houses: Saturday, May 20, 2 pm to 5 pm / Sunday, May 21, 2 pm to 5 pm / Tuesday, May 23, 11 am to 2 pm

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lisa & Scott Sorrentino

818.355.4751 / 818.355.4750

teamsorrentino@gmail.com

www.teamsorrentino.com

DRE#: 00973692, 00974656