Bold Contemporary Trousdale Estates

A very special, architecturally pure and significant home. Remodeled with style, with quality and with respect for its bold, vintage-1961 lines, this terrific property is set majestically above the street on one of this neighborhood’s more peaceful avenues. Light-bathed in every corner and graced by extra-high ceilings and tall windows and doors, this residence strikes a perfect balance, blending seamlessly the right amount of drama with calming, restorative tranquility. Swimmer’s pool, outdoor kitchen and BBQ. Plenty of patio space for multiple areas for alfresco lounging and dining under the sun and stars. Three-car garage. Coveted Beverly Hills school system.

Location: 515 Haynes Avenue, Trousdale Estates 90210

Asking price: $8,795,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 5,061 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Grand formal entry opens to vast spaces for entertaining and showcasing art; enormous, professional chef’s kitchen; main bedroom wing features two guest suites and an expansive primary suite with dual baths; study; housekeeper’s suite; large, private, flat backyard; gated driveway

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Larry Young + Associates

310.777.2879

Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com

www.LarryYoungAssociates.com

DRE#: 00999537