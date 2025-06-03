Thunderstorms sweep across SoCal, with lightning bringing risk of fire-starts

Lightning strikes along Huntington Beach in 2021. Storm systems brought unseasonable thunder and lightning to Southern California on Tuesday.

An unseasonable series of thunderstorms were sweeping across Southern California on Tuesday, bringing with them the potential for fire-starting lightning strikes in areas with limited rainfall.

In the Los Angeles area, storms gathered around the San Gabriel Mountains in the morning before descending into urban areas and traveling southwest across the region and along the coast, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

The storms have brought significant thunder and lightning but generally have been accompanied by light rainfall, a tenth of an inch or less.

Advertisement

“It is kind of a dry lightning setup where you get the lightning that could start a fire but not the rain that would put it out,” he said. “Thankfully so far we haven’t seen any reports of any fire. We hope it stays that way.”

In addition to posing the risk of igniting a wildfire, lightning also poses a danger to human and animal health.

“Almost 100 people are killed every year from being struck by lightning in this country,” said Kittell. “Definitely heed nature’s warning call when you hear that thunder and find shelter.”

Advertisement

Fortunately, the lighter rainfall levels have decreased the risk of a debris flow taking place in the Eaton and Palisades fire burn scars, a possibility forecasters warned of Monday.

But the storm system is bringing heavier rains farther inland, and the Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for San Bernardino County, where some areas had collected up three-quarters of an inch of rain by 4:30 p.m.

The heaviest rainfall in the Los Angeles region was in higher mountain regions, with Mt. Baldy recording 0.31 inches of rain by 4:30 p.m., Kittell said.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s storms are a rare occurrence as the Southland typically sees the bulk of its thunderstorms in August and September.

“It’s really an unusual low pressure system pulling in this moist, tropical air from Mexico,” said Kittell. “We just don’t see that kind of system move through our area this time of the year.”

The storms are forecast to continue rolling through Southern California on Tuesday evening before gradually exiting the region by around 10 p.m., Kittell said.

Wednesday will also see high humidity and the chance of scattered showers. More typical June weather is forecast to return Thursday, with a marine layer hovering over the coast and moderate temperatures across the Los Angeles County.