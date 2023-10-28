Located in the highly coveted Santa Monica Canyon, this peaceful and serene residence is the Spanish Contemporary masterpiece you’ve been looking for. This 4-bed, 4-bath treasure is an alluring yet cozy place to call home. Designed by And And And Studio, the open floor plan allows for indoor/outdoor living without compromising function or convenience. Oversized steel doors welcome you to the newly landscaped outdoors from every room in the house. For family and/or entertaining, the pool, Jacuzzi, and grassy backyard are a private oasis for pure enjoyment. This Santa Monica Canyon gem, with its abundance of natural light, is an opportunity you cannot miss.

Location: 625 Kingman Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $6,500,000

Living area: 3,100 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Pool; Jacuzzi; oversized steel doors; white oak floors; 2-car garage; custom cabinetry; pink mirrored cocktail bar; Wolf appliances; oversized pass-through windows; a guest ensuite downstairs and three stunning bedrooms upstairs; direct access to an oversized deck and view from every room

Contact: AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate

Cindy Ambuehl

818.489.0282

cindy@cindyambuehl.com

www.cindyambuehl.com

DRE#: 01821934