Newly Built Neoclassical Mansion

One of the most extraordinary properties available in decades! Renowned architect William Hefner AIA of Studio William Hefner has created a world-class estate with the finest imported materials and design. Gated with a 650-foot driveway leading to a prime 2+/- acre promontory with vast, unobstructed, city-to-ocean views. The multi-structure, private compound includes a newly built limestone Neoclassical mansion with over 20,000 square feet on three levels. Grand two-story entry with sweeping staircase and honed marble floors. Gorgeous library and living room with imported stone fireplace open to expansive entertainment view terraces.

www.TheCockerhamEstate.com

Location: 4533 Cockerham Drive, Los Feliz 90027

Asking price: $38,000,000

Year built: 1917

Living area: 20,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 2 separate, 1-bedroom guest houses also make great office or creative space. One overlooks the classic pool with fountains and nature paths under mature specimen trees and tranquil nature elements. Don’t miss this rare opportunity of extraordinary design and quality.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Brett Lawyer

310.623.3638

brett@brettlawyer.com

www.carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 00897489