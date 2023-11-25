Five minutes from Beverly Hills Hotel is this stunning Mediterranean-styled villa suitable for grand-scale entertaining. Recently reimagined, boasting 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms over 3 light-filled stories, the 10,875-sq-ft home features a 40-ft high entryway with a 24-ft bespoke iron door and sweeping staircase vestibule. Two beautifully appointed living rooms with stone fireplaces and a 12-seat formal dining room all offset the large, open-floor-plan kitchen and 10-seat breakfast room and den. The second floor is home to a grand primary suite with vast walk-in closets with center islands and marble-filled bathrooms.

Location: 1350 Benedict Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking price: $10,995,000

Year built: 2000

Living area: 10,875 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: 5 further ensuite bedrooms, some with fireplaces and large French doors opening to balconies, round out the second level. The exquisite back garden offers complete privacy with a resort-style pool and spa with a large, covered Cabana and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Zac Mostame

424.527.8889

zmostame@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02110196