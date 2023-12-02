New Price, Rare Promontory Property

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and down a gated, private driveway, this rare promontory property is situated on nearly an acre in prime Sunset Plaza, featuring unobstructed panoramic views from downtown to the ocean. The approach to the home reveals an expansive motor court and residence, as well as a one-bed/one-bath guest house. According to Underbuilt, the land has the potential to build an 11,368-sq-ft residence; the buyer to verify. This is an exciting opportunity to remodel, expand or build the next modern masterpiece in this highly sought-after location with the Los Angeles basin as the backdrop to your dream home. Do not miss out.

Location: 8900 Evanview Drive, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $7,750,000

Year built: 1941

Living area: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Long driveway; expansive motor court; unobstructed panoramic views; promontory property

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Chad Rogers

310.858.5417

chad@chadrogers.tv

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01204144