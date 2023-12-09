An elegant, contemporary Mediterranean residence boasting a gracious, oversized lot with verdant yard spaces and gardens. Although ideally situated just minutes from Beverly Hills’ world-class shopping and dining, the property is a peaceful escape. Upon entering the home, you can’t help but appreciate the magnificent living spaces with high ceilings. Thoughtfully designed to maximize the indoor-outdoor lifestyle, nearly every room features beautiful French doors that open to a charming, grassy yard space or balcony.

Location: 1607 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $4,350,000

Living area: 4,117 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; impressive scale; formal living room; dining room; chef’s kitchen; grand family room; four spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms; a primary bedroom retreat with dual walk-in closets and spa-like bathroom; laundry room; walk-in pantry; a direct access two-car garage

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / abuss@hitlonhyland.com