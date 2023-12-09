Iconic Estate in the Heart of Beverly Hills
Welcome to 9305 Hazen Drive, an iconic estate nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. Majestic and private, the 1.2-acre property embodies the tranquility and elegance synonymous with classic Beverly Hills living. This gated retreat showcases lush green landscapes and an abundance of natural light that filters through the home’s exquisite spaces. From the moment you enter, a sense of history blends seamlessly with modern luxury.
Location: 9305 Hazen Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $7,999,999
Living area: 4,276 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: The expansive kitchen, adorned with top-of-the-line finishes, connects effortlessly to a charming walk-in pantry and dedicated wine storage, epitomizing both functionality and style. Entertainment finds its place in the living room, accentuated by a striking black marble fireplace.
