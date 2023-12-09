Iconic Estate in the Heart of Beverly Hills

Welcome to 9305 Hazen Drive, an iconic estate nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. Majestic and private, the 1.2-acre property embodies the tranquility and elegance synonymous with classic Beverly Hills living. This gated retreat showcases lush green landscapes and an abundance of natural light that filters through the home’s exquisite spaces. From the moment you enter, a sense of history blends seamlessly with modern luxury.

Location: 9305 Hazen Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $7,999,999

Living area: 4,276 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The expansive kitchen, adorned with top-of-the-line finishes, connects effortlessly to a charming walk-in pantry and dedicated wine storage, epitomizing both functionality and style. Entertainment finds its place in the living room, accentuated by a striking black marble fireplace.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Benjamin Ballarin, DRE#: 02078722

646.512.4742

bballarin@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Kevin Dees, DRE#: 01915567

818.414.3404

kevin@kevindees.com

Sebastian Spader, DRE#: 02013827

310.995.9700

SSpader@carolwoodre.com