Open Sunday 1-4 P.M. | Beverly Hills

Enjoy a refined lifestyle at The Barcelona residence in Beverly Hills. This expansive, designer-done, single-level condominium offers undeniable elegance, boasting 3 ensuite bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, equipped with Viking appliances, pristine Carrara marble countertops, a central island and plenty of storage. Unwind in the family room by the cozy fireplace, create cherished memories in the generously proportioned dining room during special occasions, and host elegant gatherings in the formal living room, all seamlessly connected with French doors to the large terrace.

Location: 558 Hillgreen Drive #107, Beverly Hills 90212

Asking price: $2,475,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 3,255 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 1-4 p.m.; 3 beds, 3.5 baths

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sir.com

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605