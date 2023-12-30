Venice Grand Canal Views

A 2010 architectural build on a rare, west-facing lot with great indoor/outdoor flow and 360-degree views from the rooftop deck. This Venice estate features floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket sliders that give you access to an entertainer’s backyard. The chef’s outdoor kitchen includes a commercial-grade wok range, sink, ice maker, two refrigerators, two freezers, and a BBQ grill. Enjoy sunsets in the Diamond Spa, and sunbathe on the daybed with views of the Grand Canal.

Location: 2308 Grand Canal, Venice 90291

Asking price: $5,899,999 or $24,000/mo lease

Year built: 2010

Living area: 3,699 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: The first level includes an open concept living area, dining area, kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, two Sub-Zero warming drawers, Miele dishwasher, coffee cabinet, and six-burner Wolf range and warming drawer; Fleetwood doors; elevator; sauna; screening room; huge rooftop deck

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Paul Salazar

310.492.0737

info@paulsalazargroup.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01763227