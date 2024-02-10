Magnificent, New Bel Air Mansion

This architectural masterpiece, situated along Bel Air’s renowned “Billionaires Row,” boasts 320 feet of frontage on Nimes Road and is surrounded by some of the most desirable real estate in the world. Through the magnificently landscaped courtyard entry lies a spectacular 20,000 sq ft interior, meticulously crafted to take advantage of breathtaking views. An entertainer’s paradise, its seamlessly flowing multi-level layout showcases impressive living areas accentuated by gorgeous linear fireplaces, soaring ceilings and automated glass sliders that invite an idyllic indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Location: 677 Nimes Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $49,990,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 20,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 3 kitchens; home theater; home spa; gym; wet and dry saunas; negative edge infinity pool; a pool house featuring an outdoor kitchen; a separate butler’s quarters with its own private entrance; enough parking to accommodate 50 cars

Contact: Golden Palm Properties Inc.

Edward Ehsan

310.997.6900

Inquiries@goldenpalmproperties.com

www.GoldenPalmProperties.com

DRE#: 01990804