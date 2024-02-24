Villa Roselyn: 1924 Modern Spanish

Welcome to Villa Roselyn. Nestled in one of the very best pockets of Silver Lake in the Ivanhoe School zone sits an architectural masterpiece, re-envisioned in 2015 by the acclaimed duo HSU McCullough, AIA. This beautiful 4-bed, 3-bath 1924 Spanish Revival home features the original fireplace surrounded by vintage Mayan tiles and original wrought-iron gate and handrails. The entry door, originally from the 1800s, was imported from Spain and installed. There’s an extra primary level bedroom/en-suite with bathroom and walk-in closet as well as an Italian marble kitchen, rooftop deck and oversized copper hot tub. Don’t miss this beautiful, light-drenched private oasis.

Location: 2280 Panorama Terrace, Los Angeles 90039

Asking price: $2,999,000

Year built: 1924

Living area: 2,244 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Complete, ground-up renovation in 2015; braced and bolted earthquake retrofit; brand new dual heat pump; HVAC systems up and down; paid solar; copper hot tub with rooftop view deck; Italian marble kitchen, including a waterfall island; new plumbing/electrical

Contact: Compass

Mike McGill

Realtor®

310.293.6444

DRE#: 02015423

Ron McGill

Realtor®

310.701.0510

DRE#: 02209857

