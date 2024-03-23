Newly completed trophy estate in prime Brentwood, located at the end of a long driveway behind private gates. Set amidst mature trees and landscaping, this palatially sized luxury retreat offers a warm, holistic, modernist design, combining exquisite lines with soft wooden tones and stunning plasterwork throughout. Countless floor to ceiling windows and the skylit double story entry invite an abundance of natural light and greenery into almost every space. Private balconies grace every upper bedroom, complemented by a sprawling roof deck and a large covered outdoor entertaining terrace. Superbly located near the heart of Brentwood Village.

www.canyonviewestate.com

Location: 260 S. Canyon View Dr., Brentwood 90049

Asking Price: $21,500.000

Year Built: 2024

Living area: 13,205 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: Featuring a home theater, double-story sliding glass windows, upper and lower primary suites, roof deck, climate-controlled wine room, pool, oversized spa, central sound and home control systems, “green walls”, 3-car garage, large motor court, and separate security/staff quarters.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Marcie Hartley

310.980.0141

marcie@marciehartley.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE 01358268