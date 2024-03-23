Newly Completed Trophy Estate In Prime Brentwood
Newly completed trophy estate in prime Brentwood, located at the end of a long driveway behind private gates. Set amidst mature trees and landscaping, this palatially sized luxury retreat offers a warm, holistic, modernist design, combining exquisite lines with soft wooden tones and stunning plasterwork throughout. Countless floor to ceiling windows and the skylit double story entry invite an abundance of natural light and greenery into almost every space. Private balconies grace every upper bedroom, complemented by a sprawling roof deck and a large covered outdoor entertaining terrace. Superbly located near the heart of Brentwood Village.
Location: 260 S. Canyon View Dr., Brentwood 90049
Asking Price: $21,500.000
Year Built: 2024
Living area: 13,205 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: Featuring a home theater, double-story sliding glass windows, upper and lower primary suites, roof deck, climate-controlled wine room, pool, oversized spa, central sound and home control systems, “green walls”, 3-car garage, large motor court, and separate security/staff quarters.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Marcie Hartley
310.980.0141
marcie@marciehartley.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE 01358268