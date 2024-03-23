Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills, The Doheny Estate epitomizes luxurious living. Secluded behind gates, a motor court leads into lush greenery and majestic trees. The two-story foyer sets the scene for the opulent interiors. The formal living room beckons with floor-to-ceiling French doors. The chef’s kitchen features a marble island and walk-in pantry. Formal gatherings find elegance in the formal dining room. The wood-paneled office offers bespoke cabinetry. The primary suite includes dual marble-clad bathroom suites, oversized walk-ins and views. An upstairs family offers tranquility and terrace access. The Doheny Estate offers an unparalleled living experience.

Location: 510 Doheny Rd., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $22,000,000

Year Built: N/A

Living Area: 7,392 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: The Doheny Estate showcases soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling French doors, service quarters, gym, elevator, ample storage, 3-car garage & staff parking. The expansive terrace connects to picturesque grounds with inviting alfresco areas and a serene, private saltwater swimming pool.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May

(310) 623-3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE# 00475038