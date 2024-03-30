The Pinnacle of Coastal Luxury Living
Perched amidst a prime, almost 3.5-acre lot, 29600 Harvester offers exceptional panoramic ocean views and unparalleled craftsmanship. This new construction with over 9,300 square feet has been designed to capture ocean views from nearly every room. With an open-concept layout and seamless indoor-outdoor flow for easy, large-scale entertaining, the property epitomizes refined living. The pinnacle of coastal luxury living, seamlessly integrating premium craftsmanship, ocean views and a plethora of premium amenities into an unparalleled experience.
Location: 29600 Harvester Road, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $19,900,000
Year built: 2023
Living area: 9,351 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Expansive kitchen; oversized island; breakfast bar; primary w/dual en suites; folding floor-to-ceiling doors; infinity edge pool; spa; multiple fire pits; large grass area; rose and vegetable gardens; theatre; fitness/steam room/sauna; 1B/1B apt; dual entry gates; 3-car garage
Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
Stuart Vetterick, DRE#: 01984753
310.702.9808 / stuart@hiltonhyland.com
Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
Tomer Fridman, DRE#: 01750717
310.919.1038 / tomer.fridman@compass.com
Compass
Antonio Bruno, DRE#: 02052462
503.975.7182 / tony.bruno@compass.com
Compass