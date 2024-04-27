Beautifully Designed Townhome

Beautifully designed and highly upgraded townhouse-style unit with its own private elevator from the four-plus car garage to both levels of the unit. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. No unit below or above this one. Ten-foot ceiling height. French doors and hardwood floors. Feels like a single-family residence. South and West exposures. Lovely patio facing Del Mar.

Location: 367 W. Del Mar Blvd. #107, Pasadena 91105

Asking Price: $2,695,000

Year Built: 2013

Living Area: 2,510 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Central AC; gas log fireplace; formal entry; storage; heated pool; HOA; balcony; garage; guest parking

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Mark Ogden

626.484.6424

mark.ogden@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 609984