An exceptional compound on Bel Air Road with magnificent water views. Tucked away behind gates, a serene escape in the heart of the city creating a harmonious blend of modern luxuries with a natural surrounding. This Contemporary home, built new in 2017 and recently updated, offers privacy and views rarely seen in Los Angeles. Featuring a seamless indoor and outdoor floor plan as well as ample living spaces both upstairs and down. The amenities deliver a resort-like environment with a flowing kitchen and separate chef’s kitchen, oak floors, stone walls and more. The home offers four bedrooms upstairs and one down, theatre, wine room, gym/yoga studio and separate guest house.

Location: 1910 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking Price: $25,890,000

Year Built: 2017

Living Area: 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The outdoor dining, lawn and edgeless pool effortlessly blend the property with its landscape. The estate also features two double garages, a large motor court and a thoughtfully designed sanctuary garden entrance.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Nash | jonathan@resnickandnash.com

949.230.4515 | DRE#: 01943888

www.carolwoodre.com

Jeffrey Benaron | jeffrey@resnickandnash.com

310.804.0488 | DRE#: 01850261

Stephen Resnick | stephen@sresnick.com

310.210.5048 | DRE#: 01241282