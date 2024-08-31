Serene Escape in the Heart of the City
An exceptional compound on Bel Air Road with magnificent water views. Tucked away behind gates, a serene escape in the heart of the city creating a harmonious blend of modern luxuries with a natural surrounding. This Contemporary home, built new in 2017 and recently updated, offers privacy and views rarely seen in Los Angeles. Featuring a seamless indoor and outdoor floor plan as well as ample living spaces both upstairs and down. The amenities deliver a resort-like environment with a flowing kitchen and separate chef’s kitchen, oak floors, stone walls and more. The home offers four bedrooms upstairs and one down, theatre, wine room, gym/yoga studio and separate guest house.
Location: 1910 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking Price: $25,890,000
Year Built: 2017
Living Area: 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: The outdoor dining, lawn and edgeless pool effortlessly blend the property with its landscape. The estate also features two double garages, a large motor court and a thoughtfully designed sanctuary garden entrance.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Jonathan Nash | jonathan@resnickandnash.com
949.230.4515 | DRE#: 01943888
www.carolwoodre.com
Jeffrey Benaron | jeffrey@resnickandnash.com
310.804.0488 | DRE#: 01850261
Stephen Resnick | stephen@sresnick.com
310.210.5048 | DRE#: 01241282