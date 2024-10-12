Custom Estate on 2 Wooded Acres

Open Sunday, 2-5 pm | Featuring CoffeeCateringLA.com

Tucked away down a long, private driveway, discover this magical setting on two wooded acres. With a nod to “The Hamptons,” this custom estate exudes fine quality and timeless design at every turn. If you’re tired of looking at flipped houses with no character, you’ll love this home! Dripping with charm, details include hardwood floors, extensive use of custom millwork, high-end windows, newer appliances, gorgeous marble counters and recently remodeled bathrooms throughout. There are 5 bedrooms + gym + 3-car garage that measures 800 sq ft. Hike and cycle at the nearby 4,000-acre national park, and it’s a short drive to Malibu. Award-winning Las Virgenes School District.

www.5846FairviewPlace.com

Location: 5846 Fairview Place, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $3,199,000

Living Area: 4,218 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: 5 bedrooms; 3.5 baths; separate gym; 800-square-foot garage; pool & spa; oversized viewing deck; all bathrooms newly remodeled; peaked & beamed ceilings; outstanding school district; 20 minutes to the beach; private location; area of mature trees and large parcels yet close to town

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich

818.317.8135

linda.rich@sothebys.realty

www.lindarichproperties.com

DRE#: 00869283