Perched above Sunset Plaza on the exclusive Blue Jay Way, one of the most coveted streets in Los Angeles’ renowned Bird Streets, this stunning residence blends architectural elegance with Santa Fe charm. Nestled on a bluff, it offers expansive views of Downtown Los Angeles and the ocean, providing a serene and picturesque living experience. A skylight bathes the entryway in natural light, creating a bright and inviting interior. With a touch of personalization, this property presents a rare opportunity to create your own haven in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable locations.

Location: 1526 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $5,500,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 3,075 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Open dining area; spacious living room; floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows; primary suite that opens directly to the patio; shimmering pool; breathtaking vistas; large windows

Contact:

Yoori Park, DRE#: 02047251

310.946.1110 / yoori@yooripark.com

Hilton & Hyland

Philip Boroda, DRE#: 00822192

310.968.3844 / Pboroda1@earthlink.net

Coldwell Banker Realty

Benjamin Bacal, DRE#: 01437782

310.922.9894 / ben@revelrealestate.com

Revel Real Estate