Perched Above Sunset Plaza
Perched above Sunset Plaza on the exclusive Blue Jay Way, one of the most coveted streets in Los Angeles’ renowned Bird Streets, this stunning residence blends architectural elegance with Santa Fe charm. Nestled on a bluff, it offers expansive views of Downtown Los Angeles and the ocean, providing a serene and picturesque living experience. A skylight bathes the entryway in natural light, creating a bright and inviting interior. With a touch of personalization, this property presents a rare opportunity to create your own haven in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable locations.
Location: 1526 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: $5,500,000
Year built: 1961
Living area: 3,075 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Open dining area; spacious living room; floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows; primary suite that opens directly to the patio; shimmering pool; breathtaking vistas; large windows
Contact:
Yoori Park, DRE#: 02047251
310.946.1110 / yoori@yooripark.com
Hilton & Hyland
Philip Boroda, DRE#: 00822192
310.968.3844 / Pboroda1@earthlink.net
Coldwell Banker Realty
Benjamin Bacal, DRE#: 01437782
310.922.9894 / ben@revelrealestate.com
Revel Real Estate