Bespoke Construction
- Share via
Imagine if you could have experienced experts design and build your dream home. Imagine if that dream house was on one of the prettiest streets in Sherman Oaks. Think how you would feel driving up a gracious wide avenue under a canopy of mature trees to this dream home or how happy you’d feel stepping out your front door to enjoy a leisurely stroll on sidewalks to Ventura Boulevard’s coveted shopping and trendy restaurants and cafes. Acclaimed developer Thomas James Homes is bringing their high-quality homes from the Westside, where they traditionally sell before completion, here to the Valley.
Location: 4019 Dixie Canyon, Sherman Oaks 91423
Asking Price: $4,600,000
Year Built: 2025
Living Area: 4,094 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Learn about the preferred pricing plan, personalized design options, guaranteed completion date and more. New TJH homeowners will receive a complimentary 1-year membership to Inspirato, a leader in luxury travel.
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
Charlette Williams, DRE#: 01721665
213.840.6505
cwilliams@tjh.com
Thomas James Real Estate Services