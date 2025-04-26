Bespoke Construction

Imagine if you could have experienced experts design and build your dream home. Imagine if that dream house was on one of the prettiest streets in Sherman Oaks. Think how you would feel driving up a gracious wide avenue under a canopy of mature trees to this dream home or how happy you’d feel stepping out your front door to enjoy a leisurely stroll on sidewalks to Ventura Boulevard’s coveted shopping and trendy restaurants and cafes. Acclaimed developer Thomas James Homes is bringing their high-quality homes from the Westside, where they traditionally sell before completion, here to the Valley.

Location: 4019 Dixie Canyon, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking Price: $4,600,000

Year Built: 2025

Living Area: 4,094 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Learn about the preferred pricing plan, personalized design options, guaranteed completion date and more. New TJH homeowners will receive a complimentary 1-year membership to Inspirato, a leader in luxury travel.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, DRE#: 01377932

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

Charlette Williams, DRE#: 01721665

213.840.6505

cwilliams@tjh.com

Thomas James Real Estate Services