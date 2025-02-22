Huge Lot with Magnificent View

Rare opportunity to acquire one of the largest parcels in the community of The Oaks in Calabasas! Sited on a 3/4 acre flat lot, the property has an unobstructed view of the Santa Monica Mountains, making this one of the most sought-after locations imaginable. Live the lifestyle of exclusivity behind a 24-hour manned gate, affording residents the utmost in security and privacy. The interior of the home has been beautifully remodeled showcasing a fresh & upscale design that exudes warm sophistication. The resort-styled backyard is designed for both relaxation & entertainment. Calabasas embodies a unique charm that blends natural beauty with upscale living. Excellent schools.

Location: 25531 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas 91302

Asking Price: $6,649,000

Year Built: 2006

Living Area: 6,484 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: 5 bedrooms; 5.5 bathrooms; 4-car garage; 3/4-acre lot with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, Bocce ball court, raised garden beds; second-story laundry; 2 offices & a guest suite on the first floor; close to the clubhouse

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich, DRE#: 00869283

818.317.8135 / linda@lindarichproperties.com

www.lindarichproperties.com

Ann Bernstein, DRE#: 01440602

310.927.3672 / tpannb@yahoo.com

