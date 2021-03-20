Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Huntington Library New Traditional

Many new features highlight this classic Pasadena home.
(Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.)
Coming soon: Architect Fredrick Kennedy Jr. designed this home in the Federalist style in 1923. It has been reimagined and completed in 2020. The magnificent new construction, located in the prestigious Huntington Library District, is on a flat, approximately 28,000-square-foot lot. Every amenity has been designed into this home, including a family room with grand 23-foot ceiling, fireplace, built-in 65-inch television, plus a professional chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and large breakfast room, butler’s pantry and separate wok kitchen. There is a guest suite and work out room downstairs, plus four upstairs bedrooms, including a master suite and sitting room.

Location: 661 Landor Lane, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $10,388,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 7,421 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 6 zone high efficiency central heat and air; 3-car garage; new CeDUR roof; all new systems; exceptional security; new technology, which can be controlled via iPhone or iPad

Contact: Maureen Hollingsworth, Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.
626.252.0948
maureen.hollingsworth@sothebysrealty.com
maureenhollingsworth.com
661LandorLane.com
DRE#: 673955

