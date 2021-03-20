Huntington Library New Traditional

Coming soon: Architect Fredrick Kennedy Jr. designed this home in the Federalist style in 1923. It has been reimagined and completed in 2020. The magnificent new construction, located in the prestigious Huntington Library District, is on a flat, approximately 28,000-square-foot lot. Every amenity has been designed into this home, including a family room with grand 23-foot ceiling, fireplace, built-in 65-inch television, plus a professional chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and large breakfast room, butler’s pantry and separate wok kitchen. There is a guest suite and work out room downstairs, plus four upstairs bedrooms, including a master suite and sitting room.

Location: 661 Landor Lane, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $10,388,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 7,421 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 6 zone high efficiency central heat and air; 3-car garage; new CeDUR roof; all new systems; exceptional security; new technology, which can be controlled via iPhone or iPad

Contact: Maureen Hollingsworth, Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc.

626.252.0948

maureen.hollingsworth@sothebysrealty.com

maureenhollingsworth.com

661LandorLane.com

DRE#: 673955

