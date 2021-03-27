Spring Cleaning for the Garage

Spring is here, and for many people, that means getting into once-a-year home projects. This year why not add the garage to your spring cleaning list? If your garage is more storage space than a car shelter, here’s some organization tips.

Work when it’s nice outside: While this is typically easy to do in Southern California, you don’t want to freeze or work up a sweat. Spring and fall are often the best times to take on a cleaning.

Set aside enough time to do the job: If you haven’t cleaned out your garage for several years (or ever!), chances are you’ve accumulated a lot. Be realistic about how much time you’ll need - one weekend is reasonable.

Empty the entire garage onto your driveway: As you pull an item out of the garage, ask yourself: When was the last time I used it? Will I ever use it again? Is it broken? Make piles: Keep, donate, discard. To prevent hoarding, the American Cleaning Institute suggests that you get rid of a similar item for every new item you acquire.

Take a good look at the “keep” pile: Sort items by type: gardening, seasonal, tools, etc. Keep similar items together, like bicycles and an air pump.

Organize thoughtfully: Like arranging a pantry, put items you use most frequently in the front of the garage (recycling bins) and lesser-used things (fishing equipment) in the back. Buy stackable containers to keep the garage looking tidy.

Label everything: Mark what’s in each box - it will make searching for an item much easier. Write on the sides of the container, not on top, so you can see the labels once the boxes are stacked. Use more than just floor space: Take advantage of the walls and ceiling to hold things. A pegboard can be the place to store tools, hats and gloves for gardening. Install a wire rack on a wall for rakes, shovels, and brooms.

