Live On Pauma Valley Golf Course!

If you want to live on the signature hole in the Pauma Valley Golf Course, then this is your home! This charming adobe home believed to be built by the well-known Weir Bros. is located next to the 14th tee box and John Wayne’s original home. The views from this home are among the best on the course with full views of the beautiful 14th fairway and Palomar Mountain. The home has a U-shaped footprint with access to the patio from every room. A lovely fountain sits in the middle of the patio, only steps to the fairway. The indoor/outdoor lifestyle is evident with three separate patios. An open living room, dining room, and kitchen provide a beautiful space for entertaining.

Location: 15354 Pauma Valley Drive, Pauma Valley 92061

Asking price: $1,295,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 3,678 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom

Features: The kitchen has pecan cabinets, Fisher-Paykel two-drawer dishwasher, a Viking 6-burner propane range; dual master bathrooms add to the elegant primary bedroom; the home is 3,678 square feet with 3 beds/3.5 baths; located in a gated, guarded community

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Laura Lovaas

858.775.2951

lauralovaas@bhhscal.com

DRE#: 02066756