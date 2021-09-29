Circa Hotel & Casino is Downtown Las Vegas’ Newest Star

Celebrating one year of operation this winter, Circa Resort & Casino uniquely marries state-of-the-art luxury and gaming to downtown Las Vegas’ storied hospitality, swagger and charm. Channeling the sense of limitless possibilities on which Vegas was built, Circa recaptures the upbeat style, glamor, and cultured indulgence which made the city a truly singular destination.

The first adults-only resort in Las Vegas, Circa visibly reimagines Fremont Street/ Downton Las Vegas as both its tallest building, at 35 stories, and also first newly built hotel-casino since 1980. Featuring the world’s largest sports book and a stunning multi-level pool amphitheater, the surprisingly affordable Circa is the conduit between the Vegas of yesteryear and the city of tomorrow.

Rooms & Suites

With king beds and tablet technology in every room, Circa is ready for work, play, or just well-earned relaxation at your pace. Its sleek suites provide expansive space for couples and parties, with dedicated wet bars, convertible king-size couches, and even bunk beds. The ultimate in flexibility and choice, Circa’s Premium Suites include a choice of panoramic sunset or sunrise views; the two-bedroom Founder’s Suite; and the Hospitality Suite, which can accommodate and adapt to a variety of group functions.

Legacy Club

Start your stay, cocktail in hand, at Circa’s elegant rooftop Legacy Club. This opulent, awe-inspiring lounge celebrates the city’s colorful past, yet with an air of boundless potential ahead. Snuggle in one of its intimate indoor spaces, stretch out in the glow of a fire pit while soaking up wraparound skyline views or pose with the Legacy’s selfie-worthy display of 500 genuine gold bars.

A Gamer’s Paradise

Seamlessly combining the most advanced technology with time-honored Sin City service and comfort, Circa’s three-story, 1,000-person-capacity sportsbook is the largest sports betting experience anywhere. A 78-million-pixel screen, extensive stadium seating, and an on-site studio broadcasting in-depth stats and analysis make for an unrivaled bettor’s mecca. Meanwhile, cocktails flow, dice roll, and dreams grow at Circa’s pulsating casino. Comprising 1,350 slot machines, classic and new; 138 bar-top games; 55 high-limit slots and table games; and an exclusive High Limit room, everything seems - literally and metaphorically - on the table here.

Stadium Swim

Unwind without disconnecting at Circa’s multi-level pool amphitheater, featuring six pools, numerous “lily pads,” and two swim-up bars beneath a 40-foot-tall, 143-foot-wide high-definition screen showing the best and most exciting sports and entertainment. Temperature-gauged technology enables optimum swimming conditions, year-round, while sophisticated filtration ensures the cleanest pools in town.

Drink & Dine

From the throwback upscale vibes of Barry’s Downtown Prime steakhouse to the cutting- edge Pan-Asian experience of 8 East, and multiple more casual eateries, Circa leaves no appetite unmet. Feel like an instant regular at the elegantly retro Vegas Vickie’s; keep up with the action at Overhang Bar overlooking the sportsbook; savor frozen cocktails from dancing bartenders at the outdoor Circa Bar; and marvel at the aptly named Mega Bar, boasting a lineup of 120 beer taps. A new destination for a new era, Circa is at once a vibrant monument to Sin City’s heritage and an energized foundation for its glittering future.