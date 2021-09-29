John Fogerty Returns to Wynn Las Vegas

The “Travelin’ Band” makes a stop in Las Vegas – John Fogerty and his band will arrive back at Wynn’s Encore Theater for an all-new residency this October.

The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and music legend offered a spate of sold-out shows at Encore in 2019 and is now slated to play six exclusive dates from October 6-16. “Las Vegas! I can’t wait to be back at Wynn,” said Fogerty. “This will be my fourth year playin’ at Encore Theater. It’s good to be back with my Las Vegas family.”

“It’s gonna be a big celebration.”

Fogerty, whose CCR hits include “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and is equally well known for his solo career, with songs like “Centerfield,” will bring his rootsy rock and unmistakable voice to Wynn’s dynamic Encore Theater, a state-of-the-art venue where every seat features perfect sound. Each show will feature hits, stories and an intimate feeling.

Looking to get away over October’s holiday weekend? Fogerty has two shows on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10 for those wanting to take advantage of their long weekend!

John Fogerty: “Travelin’ Band”

Oct. 6, 9-10, 13, 15-16; 8 p.m.

Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89109

ticketmaster.com