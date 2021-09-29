Journey: The Las Vegas Residency

American rock legends Journey are back, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their diamond release, “Escape.” But even more exciting for fans, Journey has announced an exclusive, six-show residency at a reimagined and beautifully updated Vegas venue.

Known for megahits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” and “Faithfully,” Journey formed in 1972 with original member Neal Schon and now comprises of Schon (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums) and Jason Derlatka (keyboards). The group’s signature sound has made them infectious and omnipresent, being memorialized from hit TV to at karaoke dives.

Opening December 1, Journey’s residency takes place at the revamped Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Journey back to Las Vegas for this brand-new residency,” said Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president at AEG Presents Las Vegas.

The venue, which reboots its residency programs with the Journey shows, seats 4,500 and is offering official Journey VIP packages. Regardless of where guests sit or which show they attend, seeing the band live in Las Vegas will be an unforgettable, face-to-face experience with living legends.

Journey

Dec. 1-2, 7-8, 10-11

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169

journeymusic.com