Private Spa Experiences Perfect for a Day of Pampering

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or a bachelorette party, it’s almost a guarantee that a “glamour and pamper” trip to Las Vegas includes a stop at one of the city’s soothing spas for some beautification and rejuvenation. Unsurprisingly, several spas in town offer packages and private rooms for groups celebrating a special occasion, so guests can enjoy their day of pampering together.

A Trio of Luxury

One of the most lavish group spa packages found on the Strip can actually be booked at three different spas: The Spa at Harrah’s, Spa at Flamingo and Spa at the LINQ. Open to parties of five or more people with 72 hours advance notice, the “Spa Squad” package offers the ultimate VIP experience by giving visitors private use of the spa’s relaxing facilities for two hours, light refreshments and a gift bag that contains product samples like bath bombs and lotions. Guests can choose from a variety of massage, facial and salon services priced per person, and even order an assortment of tasty treats like tea sandwiches to savor during their stay. caesars.com

Lets All Get Together

Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness at The Venetian Resort is another popular place for groups to celebrate thanks to its very aptly named Celebration Suite. Available to rent in two-hour increments, the centralized venue serves as a home base for guests as they come and go to their individual treatments. Up to four guests can book the suite for $200, with each additional guest (up to eight people) paying just $20. All guests must have their own spa or salon service booked, and everyone in the party will receive a mini bottle of champagne. After all, is it even a celebration without some bubbly? canyonranch.com/las-vegas

Pampering the Bridal Party

For bridal parties in town for the big day, Vanity Beauty Boutique’s new Bridal Shower Spa Package is well worth the trip to Summerlin to visit the holistic wellness retreat. The intimate package offers a number of services for the bride and three of her friends to enjoy, including an hourlong custom facial, a 40-minute infrared sauna session, a 30-minute zero gravity massage and a custom spray tan or wax for each guest. The bride-to-be will also receive a bridal veil and sash, and all guests will get to enjoy a celebratory toast. The entire experience costs only $499, so bridal parties will surely be celebrating more than just the wedding ahead! vanitybb.com