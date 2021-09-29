Spago’s New Weekend Brunch Will Wow Even the Most Discerning Diner

Traveling is all about experiencing new things, so it’s always nice when a familiar favorite offers visitors something fresh to enjoy. While fans of Wolfgang Puck’s classic Spago in Beverly Hills will definitely want to check out the restaurant’s Bellagio counterpart during their trip to Las Vegas, the elegant eatery’s breathtaking location overlooking the Fountains of Bellagio isn’t the only thing that’s different to entice SoCalers to its tables. The restaurant recently began serving a spectacular weekend brunch that cooks up a real feast for the senses.

“Brunch has become a pivotal part of the Las Vegas experience,” Chef Wolfgang Puck told the Vegas Guide. “Just the same as going to a show or enjoying the casino, brunch is ingrained into the lifestyle of traveling to the Strip. With Spago’s menu and our beautiful location at Bellagio overlooking those world-famous, dancing fountains, we had an opportunity to create a special brunch experience that quite literally exists nowhere else in the world. I am so excited to welcome guests to Spago’s Fountains Brunch that will make memories for years to come.”

Served Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Spago’s lakeside brunch lets guests dine on Puck’s modern, market- driven cuisine while soaking up jaw-dropping views of the Fountains of Bellagio from out on the restaurant’s 60-seat patio or inside its dining room through floor-to-ceiling windows.

The delectable menu not only features a mix of Spago’s signature dinner items, like the smoked salmon pizza topped with dill cream, red onions and salmon pearls, but also several new dishes available exclusively during brunch. Must-try midday selections include the hanger steak ‘tartine’ presented atop freshly baked bread alongside sautéed mushrooms, pickled shallots and béarnaise, and the rolled French omelet with king crab, cherry tomatoes, fine herbs and frisée. Guests can even savor Spago’s tasty take on a Las Vegas staple: the popular poached Gulf Shrimp cocktail served with salsa verde aioli, cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Of course, no brunch is complete without cocktails! In addition to offering a menu of handcrafted cocktails and wines by the glass, Spago’s weekend brunch invites guests to craft their own bottomless mimosas for $62. Guests can mix and match each round of drinks with a selection of fresh-pressed juices, such as grapefruit, orange and pineapple. Bottomless glasses of Pinot Noir rosé and Moscato d’Asti are also available for $48 and $52, respectively.

Given the unforgettable atmosphere -- which includes a DJ spinning music -- and the flavorful celebrity chef fare, Spago’s lakeside brunch is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand brunches in town. Be sure to reserve your table in advance, as you won’t want to miss this exquisite only-in-Vegas dining experience. www.bellagio.mgmresorts.com

-Heather Turk, Brand Publishing Writer