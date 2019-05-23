Get ahead of the sustainability game with these reusable items

Bring a Straw Along

It's begun to happen - restaurants are now, in compliance with California's new law, doling out straws like a rare commodity. The days of the single-use straw are numbered, so get ready to tote along a reusable if you love drinking through a tube. A hygienic option is a stainless steel or aluminum straw - many come in multiple packs with carrying cases, so you can always have a clean straw at the ready. Many also come coated with silicone tips to regulate temperature and assuage fears of chipped teeth, and some even collapse like a tent pole for easy pocket carrying. For those who don't want to wash and dry a straw, consider toting a few made of natural materials. Bamboo straws have been on the market for awhile as an eco-friendly alternative, but how about ... hay? Hay! Straws are completely biodegradable and inexpensive, and can be toted along to hand out to family or friends. And not to worry, they have no taste, and won't break down in your favorite beverage.